sarkari naukri 2021: NTA Allahabad High Court has issued a total of 411 recruitments, pay will be paid under 7th CPC, apply from here

NTA Allahabad High Court RO ARO Recruitment 2021 7th Pay Commission: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued recruitment notification for the post of Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant in the Allahabad High Court (AHC) (NTA AHC RO ARO Recruitment 2021). Online applications have started from 17th August, interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 16th September 2021.



As per Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021 notification, a total of 411 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. After reading the required information given here, candidates can apply online by visiting the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or allahabadhighcourt.in. Applicants will have to apply from September 18 to 21.

Vacancy Details (NTA Allahabad High Court Vacancy 2021 Details)

Review Officer (RO) – 46 posts

Assistant Review Officer (ARO) – 350 posts

Computer Assistant – 15 posts

Total number of vacancies – 411 posts

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Assistant Review Officer Job – Degree from a recognized University. Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Certificate with ‘O’ from NIELET / DOEACC Society. The computer must have at least 25wpm typing speed in English.

Review Officer Job – Must have at least 25wpm typing speed with Law and Degree or Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized University or ‘O’ Level Certificate from NIELET / DOEACC Society or CCC Certificate with minimum English on Computer. .

Computer Assistant Jobs – Bachelor’s degree in any stream Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or O Level or CCC. English computer typing should be 25 WPM.

Age range

Eligible candidates to apply for RO and ARO posts should be between 21 years to 25 years of age. The age limit for the post of Computer Assistant should be between 18 years to 35 years.

Application fee

The application fee for general and OBC category is Rs. 800, while for SC, ST category in Uttar Pradesh, the application fee is Rs. 600.

According to 7th pay commission (7th cpc), you will get this salary (pay scale)

Assistant Review Officer-Level-7: 44900-142400 (as per 7th CPC)

Review Officer-Level-8: 47600-151100 (as per 7th CPC)

Computer Assistant – Level-4 (25500-81100)

