sarkari naukri 2021: Police Jobs: Haryana Sub Inspector Recruitment will be re-examined on 13th October, Admission will come on this day-Re-examination date of Haryana C Recruitment 2021, Admission on this date

Highlights Haryana SI Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Three examination centers will be re-examined.

HSSC SI Recruitment Re-Exam Date Announced.

Haryana SI Recruitment 2021, HSSC SI Admission Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued important notification for recruitment of Haryana Sub-Inspector. Candidates who appeared for HSSC Daroga Recruitment 2021 (Haryana SI Recruitment 2021) will be re-examined. The written examination for the post of HSSC SI was conducted by HSSC on 26th September.



As per the notification issued by the Commission (Haryana Staff Selection Commission), it has been decided to retake the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination at only 3 examination centers. Re-examination notification has been issued on HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in. A total of 465 SI vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive (HSSC Jobs).

Why Haryana SI re-examination?

The notice issued by the commission to the candidates said that the decision to retake the examination was taken for purely administrative and technical reasons. Exams taken in the morning shift will be re-taken at the examination centers given below.

1. Government Senior Secondary School, VPO Jharsa, 0833, Gurugram, Center No. 78,

2. Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, Center No. 106, and

3. Saini Senior Secondary School, Delhi Gate, Near Civil Hospital, Rewadi, Center No. 333.

When will the exam be held (HSSC SI Recruitment New Exam Date)

Haryana SI Recruitment Re-examination will be held on 13th October 2021 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The written test will be held at Panchkula for a period of one and a half hours. Candidates are asked to report to the examination center at 1 p.m. No candidate will be admitted after 2 p.m.

When is HSSC SI Admission Card (HSSC SI Admission Card 2021)?

Admission tickets for the re-examination at the three centers will be issued on the official website of the Commission (HSSC). According to the notice, the tickets will be uploaded on October 9, 2021, 4 days before the exam.

