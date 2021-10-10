sarkari naukri 2021: UKSSSC Jobs 2021: Government jobs for 8th pass out, total 164 vacancies, how to apply online – uksssc recruitment 2021 for 8th pass to fill 164 driver posts, steps to apply

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for various vacant posts of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UKSSSC, sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is October 10, 2021.



If you are less educated but dream of getting a government job then this recruitment is for you. 8th pass candidates can apply for this recruitment (UKSSSC Jobs) and get jobs (8th pass government jobs). Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link to the UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UKSSSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 164 driver posts will be filled through the UKSSSC recruitment drive. These include 161 driver vacancies in various departments, 2 enforcement driver vacancies under the transport department and 1 dispatch rider under the public safety department.

Important dates for UKSSSC driver recruitment 2021

Online application submission begins: 27 August 2021

Last date to apply: 10 October 2021

Last date for submission of examination fee: 12 October 2021

Exam Date: December 2021

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed 8th can apply for the post of Driver. They should have five years of experience in driving. For the post of Dispatch Rider, candidates must have passed 10th and have a driving license. Candidates should also have knowledge of Hindi.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be minimum 21 years and maximum 42 years on 01 July 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms. Check out the UKSSSC Driver Recruitment 2021 Notification for more information.



Application fee

Candidates in General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs.300 as application fee and Rs.150 for SC and ST. Pay only by debit card, credit card or net banking.

How to apply (UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 How to apply)

On the homepage of the official website sssc.uk.gov.in, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)”. Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” and fill in your details. Preview by uploading relevant documents. Once the registration is complete, login and fill out the application. After filling out the form, fill out and submit the application fee. Your application will be submitted, if you wish, you can keep a hard copy of the receipt with you for further reference.

Selection process

The UKSSSC will select candidates on the basis of written test and driving test results. The written test will be of 25 marks while the driving test will be of 75 marks.

