Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out
Post details
Chemical – 06
Mechanical – 35
Civil – 12
Electrical – 13
Instrumentation – 09
Total Posts – 75
Eligibility
Candidate should have BE / B.Tech in the relevant field from any recognized institute. In addition, the candidate should have passed the GATE 2022 exam in any of the above subjects.
Age limit
The age of the candidate should not be more than 25 years. The maximum age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates is 28 years. The maximum age limit for SC / ST candidates is 30 years. The maximum age for PWD (Normal) upper age is 35 years. The maximum age for PWD (OBC-NCL) is 38 years and for PWD (SC / ST) the maximum age is 40 years.
EIL Recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Candidates visit the official engineersindia.com.
Step 2: Now click on ‘Career’ section.
Step 3: Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link.
Step 4: Fill out the application now.
Step 5: Complete the application process by paying the application fee.
