Education

Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out
Written by admin
Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out

Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Delhi has issued notification for recruitment of Management Trainee Posts. The registration process will start from February 22 and the last date to apply is March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through EIL’s official website engineerindia.com. There will be no examination for selection of candidates. They will be selected by GATE score. A total of 75 posts will be filled under this recruitment (EIL Recruitment 2022) process. If you want to apply for these positions, apply only after carefully reading the information given below.

Post details

Chemical – 06
Mechanical – 35
Civil – 12
Electrical – 13
Instrumentation – 09

Total Posts – 75

Eligibility
Candidate should have BE / B.Tech in the relevant field from any recognized institute. In addition, the candidate should have passed the GATE 2022 exam in any of the above subjects.

Age limit
The age of the candidate should not be more than 25 years. The maximum age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates is 28 years. The maximum age limit for SC / ST candidates is 30 years. The maximum age for PWD (Normal) upper age is 35 years. The maximum age for PWD (OBC-NCL) is 38 years and for PWD (SC / ST) the maximum age is 40 years.

EIL Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates visit the official engineersindia.com.
Step 2: Now click on ‘Career’ section.
Step 3: Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link.
Step 4: Fill out the application now.
Step 5: Complete the application process by paying the application fee.

READ Also  Indian Coast Guard Jobs: For Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Sailor and Mechanical Posts, check Government Job Details

#Sarkari #Naukri #Great #job #opportunities #exams #positions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment