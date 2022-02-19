Sarkari Naukri 2022: Great job opportunities without exams, many positions have come out

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Delhi has issued notification for recruitment of Management Trainee Posts. The registration process will start from February 22 and the last date to apply is March 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through EIL’s official website engineerindia.com. There will be no examination for selection of candidates. They will be selected by GATE score. A total of 75 posts will be filled under this recruitment (EIL Recruitment 2022) process. If you want to apply for these positions, apply only after carefully reading the information given below.Chemical – 06Mechanical – 35Civil – 12Electrical – 13Instrumentation – 09

Total Posts – 75

Eligibility

Candidate should have BE / B.Tech in the relevant field from any recognized institute. In addition, the candidate should have passed the GATE 2022 exam in any of the above subjects.

Age limit

The age of the candidate should not be more than 25 years. The maximum age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates is 28 years. The maximum age limit for SC / ST candidates is 30 years. The maximum age for PWD (Normal) upper age is 35 years. The maximum age for PWD (OBC-NCL) is 38 years and for PWD (SC / ST) the maximum age is 40 years.

EIL Recruitment: How to apply



Step 1: Candidates visit the official engineersindia.com.

Step 2: Now click on ‘Career’ section.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link.

Step 4: Fill out the application now.

Step 5: Complete the application process by paying the application fee.