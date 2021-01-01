Sarkari Naukri: Admit card issued for these posts in UPPCL electricity department, Here is the direct link to download

UPPCL (Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited) has released the admit card for the exam to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil and Account Assistant. By the way, all the candidates who have applied for government jobs on these posts can visit the official website of UPPCL i.e.upenergy.in You can download the admit card for your computer based exam through The exam date and time details are given on the admit card. Candidates can download the UPPCL Assistant Engineer Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Through this recruitment process, 44 posts will be recruited. Out of this, 33 posts are for Assistant Accountant and 11 for Assistant Engineer. Candidates can download the UPPCL Assistant Engineer Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 from the below mentioned direct link. Candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT and Personal Interview. Candidates can download the UPPCL Assistant Engineer Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

How to Download UPPCL Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website of UPPCL, upenergy.in.

Click on the Vacancy/Results tab given on the homepage of the website. On clicking, a new page will open.

The link given on this page- ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” AGAINST ADVT. 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog or DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. Click on NO.08/VSA/2020/AE/CIVIL.

On clicking, a new page will open in front of you, on this page you have to submit the login details like User ID, Password etc.

As soon as you submit the UPPCL Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen in front of you. Download the UPPCL AE Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2021 and keep it safe with you for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/66839/login.html.

