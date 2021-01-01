Sarkari Naukri: Apply for govt job in Allahabad high court, salary up to 1.51 lakh per month

Sarkari Naukri: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant in Allahabad High Court (AHC) on its website. Notificationnta.nic.in Andallahabadhighcourt.in has been checked. AHC can apply online from 17 August to 16 September 2021. A total of 411 posts have been notified, out of which 46 are for Review Officer, 350 for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and 15 for the posts of Computer Assistant.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Review Officer Recruitment Test-2021 and Assistant Review Officer Recruitment Test-2021 which will be conducted in online mode. Talking about the salary, according to the Seventh Pay Commission on the post of ARO, Rs 44,900 per month to Rs 1,42,400 will be available. At the same time, according to the Seventh Pay Commission on the post of RO, the salary will be from 47,600 to 1,51,100 rupees per month. On the other hand, for the post of computer assistant, salary will be from Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month.

Assistant Review Officer (ARO) – Graduation in any discipline. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science OR NIELET/DOEACC O Level Certificate OR CCC Certificate in Computer Science. English typing on computer with a speed of at least 25 words per minute.

Review Officer (RO) – Graduation in any discipline. Degree/Diploma in Computer Science OR NIELET/DOEACC O Level Certificate OR CCC Certificate in Computer Science. English typing on computer with a speed of at least 25 words per minute.

The direct link to check the notification is https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/WebInfoAllahbadHC/File/GetFile?FileId=2&LangId=P.