sarkari naukri: Apply for these govt jobs, salary 1.14 lakh rupees per month check details

Government jobs are coming out in different places across the country. We are giving here job information for the youth who have completed their graduation. Personal Assistant job is out in High Court. This vacancy has come out in Madhya Pradesh High Court. Salary will also be given on these posts. However, apart from graduation, some other qualifications have also been sought for this, about which we are giving you complete information here. 22 posts of Personal Assistant are to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of prelims and main exam. Both the exams will be online. Online English Stenography Dictation Test will be taken in Mains.

To apply for these posts, you have to visit the website of Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC). mphc.gov.in You have to go to apply online. The application form filling process will start from 17th August 2021. The last date to apply is 30 September 2021. The application fee for unreserved category is Rs.922.16 and for reserved category it is Rs.722.16. It can be paid through Debit Card or Net Banking.

Talking about the studies to apply for these posts, the candidate should have completed three years of graduation from any recognized university. Also, must have passed Shorthand Typing Test (English, 80 wpm) from a recognized board. Also one year Diploma course in Computer Application. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years. Those who get jobs in these posts will get salary ranging from Rs 36,200 to Rs 1,14,800 per month. This is basic pay. Apart from this, all government allowances will also be given.





