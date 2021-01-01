Sarkari Naukri: Apply online for Group A and Group D posts in Maharashtra Public Health Depart at maha-arogya.in. Check here for details – Sarkari Naukri : Government Jobs has come out for more than 4000 posts, apply here

Sarkari Naukri: There is good news for the candidates who are dreaming of government jobs. Public Health Department, Maharashtra has released a short notice for the recruitment of Group A and Group D posts in the state. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website.

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D and Group A Recruitment 2021 Through this recruitment will be done on 4,618 posts. In which, 3466 posts of Group D and 1152 posts of Group A Medical Officers are included. tell that Maharashtra Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 The application process for the same has been started. Interested candidates by 21 August official website maha-arogya.in You can apply through Whereas, the application process for Maharashtra Group D posts is not yet started. However, the last date to apply is 22 August 2021.

Talking about the qualification, the candidate should have Diploma / MBBS / MD / MS / DNB degree to apply for Group A posts. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years. At the same time, detailed notification for recruitment to Group D posts like educational qualification, age limit and other information will be issued soon. For more information related to recruitment, you can check the notification available on the official website.

Interested and eligible candidates Public Health Department Recruitment 2021 You can apply online through the official website maha-arogya.in. Candidates must check their eligibility before applying. For more details check official notification.





