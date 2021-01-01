Sarkari Naukri: Central and state governments have removed government jobs in these departments

We are giving information about government jobs that have come out in different parts of the country to those who are looking for government jobs. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Services Examination- 2021 (Upper PCS) at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 from 10 August to 30 August 2021. Personal Assistant job is out in High Court. This vacancy has come out in Madhya Pradesh High Court. 22 posts of Personal Assistant are to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of prelims and main exam. Both the exams will be online. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education under advertisement number 09/2021-22. Candidates will be able to apply for these posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from 25 August to 24 September 2021.

Public Health Department, Maharashtra has released a short notice for the recruitment of Group A and Group D posts in the state. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website. Through this recruitment process, 4,618 posts will be recruited. In which, 3466 posts of Group D and 1152 posts of Group A Medical Officers are included. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is recruiting candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). All those candidates who are graduate from a recognized university can now apply online at ukpsc.gov.in on or before 23 Aug 2021.

