Sarkari Naukri: Government job in income tax department, 10th pass can apply, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh per month

Sarkari Naukri: Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has published a recruitment notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector on incometaxindia.gov.in through Sports Quota for Income Tax Inspector, Stenographer Grade II and Tax Assistant. Candidates can apply for Income Tax Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 through offline mode till 30 September 2021.

Applicants who have already applied in response to this office advertisement dated 21.08.2018 published in Employment News 8-14 September, 2018 and received in this office by due date need not apply again. Through this recruitment process 4 posts of Multi Tasking Staff, one post of Stenographer Grade 2, 7 posts of Tax Assistant and 3 posts of Income Tax Inspector are to be filled.

Talking about the salary, under Pay Level 1 for the post of MTS, you will get a salary of Rs 18,000 to 56,900 per month. At the same time, according to the Pay Level 7 on the post of Income Tax Inspector, the salary will be from Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400 rupees per month. At the same time, for the post of Tax Assistant and Stenographer, under Pay Level 4, salary will be from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month.

Talking about the eligibility for recruitment to these posts, to apply for the posts of MTS, the candidate should be 10th pass. At the same time, to apply for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, it is necessary to have a graduate from a recognized university or equivalent. Candidates applying for Tax Assistant should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized university. Must have a data entry speed of 8,000 key depressions per hour.

If this recruitment is being done under sports quota, then if we talk about sports qualification, then the players representing the state or country in any sport, national or international competition, can apply for these posts. Talking about the age limit, the age limit should be 18 to 30 years for Income Tax Inspector. Age limit should be 18 to 27 years for Tax Assistant. For Multi Tasking Staff the age limit should be between 18 to 25 years.

