Sarkari Naukri: Government jobs are out for 8th 10th pass to post graduate and diploma holders

The Central Government and State Governments from time to time seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts in their departments. Madras High Court has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Law Clerk for a period of one year. Candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format through email by 10 September or through post by 13 September 2021. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts through official website www.mponline.gov.in, www.mppsc.nic.in or www.mppsc.com by 15 August. The written examination for this will be conducted on October 24.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had recently released the recruitment notification for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 on the official website ssc.nic.in by 31 August 2021. The registration process for this has been started from July 17. There are government jobs in the Income Tax Department. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai wants to recruit candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota. All such candidates who have represented the state or country can apply for Income Tax Mumbai Recruitment 2021 on the official website -incometaxmumbai.in by 25 August 2021.

