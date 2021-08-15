Sarkari Naukri: Government jobs have come out in these departments including India Post, BSF, UPPSC, Army and Bank

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) on temporary basis in employment newspaper dated 07 August to 13 August 2021. Online applications are invited from all eligible players at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Clerk posts on its website – pdccbank.co.in. Candidates can apply for PDCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 through online mode at punedccbank.in till 16 August 2021. A total of 356 posts have been notified by the bank. The paper for recruitment to these posts will be of 90 marks. The questions in this exam will be of both objective and subjective type. In this, 30 marks will be asked from Banking and Cooperation, 20 marks from General Knowledge and Current Affairs, 10 marks from Agriculture and Rural Economy, 10 marks from Marathi language knowledge, 10 marks from Computer and Information Technology and 10 marks from Intelligence.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Rishita, who once dreamed of a doctor, became IAS, gives this advice for the exam

Indian Air Force has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian. The candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 30 days (7 September) from 7 to 13 August 2021 from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News. A total of 282 posts will be recruited for Civilian Category Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts. There is good news for the job aspirants in Indian Army. Army is recruiting for Officer and Soldier posts. Candidates can apply for recruitment to various posts in the Indian Army as per their eligibility.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE