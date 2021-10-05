Sarkari naukri in MPSC, these candidates can apply, read full details

MPSC Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released its official website mpsc.gov.in But a notification has been issued for the State Service Examination 2021 (SSE 2021). The exam will be conducted on 02 January 2022 for recruitment to more than 200 posts under various departments of the state. Candidates who wish to appear for SSE 2021 can submit their application by visiting the official website from 05 October to 25 October 2021. More details on MPSC SSE like qualification, post break-up, age limit, and other details can be checked through MPSC SSE notification link given here.

These posts are to be filled through this recruitment process

Deputy District Magistrate-Group A-12

Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police – Group A-16

Assistant State Tax Commissioner – 16 Posts

Block Development Officer or equivalent post – 15 Posts

Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance and Accounts Services – Group A-15

Industries Deputy Director Technical – Group A-4

and other posts

Candidates should possess Graduation in any discipline from any recognized University/ Institute. Check detailed notification for educational qualification details for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of MPSC. mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in You can apply through

