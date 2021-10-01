Sarkari Naukri: Now these candidates will also be able to become assistant professors, the government has relaxed the rules

Sarkari Naukri: The Center has decided to put on hold the plan to make PhD the minimum qualification for recruitment of assistant professors for this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had set the criteria for recruitment to entry level posts in universities and colleges in 2018. It had given candidates three years to complete their PhD and asked all universities and colleges to start implementing the recruitment criteria from the 2021-22 academic session. Due to the pandemic, many candidates could not complete their PhD and were appealing to the government to relax the eligibility this year.

“The government has decided to remove the mandatory PhD eligibility for the post of Assistant Professors for this year. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “We were receiving a lot of requests from candidates who wanted to apply for the post but were unable to fulfill the eligibility of PhD.”

Candidates having Post Graduate Degree, who have cleared the National Eligibility Test will continue to be eligible for recruitment to the post. “UGC will soon issue a circular to all higher education institutions regarding this decision. This will help colleges and universities to fill up all the vacant seats quickly.”

In September, the Union minister had asked all central universities to fill up 6000 odd teaching positions by the end of October. Abha Dev Habib, member of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, said, “This will help ad-hoc teachers in university departments whose re-appointment was kept pending due to this mandatory Ph. The DUTA representatives met UGC officials on September 15 to raise the issue.

