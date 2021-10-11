Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Government jobs have come out in many departments, this qualification should be there to apply

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Many government institutions including UPSC, SSC from time to time seek applications from candidates for vacant posts. Candidates can apply for these posts according to their age limit and educational qualification. Goa Police has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Police Constable Driver Grade 3 Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format on or before 21 October. The application form for recruitment to the post of Constable Driver is available on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of various departments. All interested candidates can apply from 12 October 2021 on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply for recruitment to these posts is 25 November 2021. State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates willing to apply for these posts can register through the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application on or before 18 October 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE