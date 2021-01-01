Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukari Update 2021 including India Post, UPPCL, UPSC, UPPSC, DRDO, RRB Group D, Police Recruitment, Indian Army Recruitment, Railway Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts of Director in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in by 28 September 2021. Apart from this, 2 Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has released the notification for the recruitment of various Civilian Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 5 October. A total of 10 posts will be recruited through this process.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the new notice for the Additional Private Secretary (APS) recruitment exam on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Now candidates can apply for UPPSC APS Recruitment 2021 till 12 October 2021. However, candidates can send their application along with all necessary documents through speed post to the Commission’s office latest by 22 October till 5 PM.

