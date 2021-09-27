Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Assam rifles, Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, NTPC, ISRO, India Post, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam Rifle has released the recruitment notification for 1230 posts of Technical and Tradesmen. The last date to apply for these posts is October 25, 2021. Candidates can download the notification issued by the Assam Rifle on the official website assamrifles.gov.in. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar, Election Kanungo, Auto Diesel Mechanic, Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator, Inspector, Electrician, Junior Mechanic, Account Clerk, Store Keeper, Store Clerk, Turner Instructor, Fitter Instructor, Pharmacist etc. The last date of application for recruitment to the post has been extended.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Engineer Posts. The last date for submission of online application is 27th September, 2021 while the last date for submission of hard copy of online application form is on or before 01 October 2021. Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released a notification for the recruitment of 190 Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra- bankofmaharashtra.in by 19 September 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE