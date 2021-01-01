Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including CAPF, BHEL, DRDO, India Post, UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, RRB Group D, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments across the country. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued notification for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) posts under advertisement number 04/2021. Interested candidates can apply online for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 10 September to 9 October. Through this process, a total of 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be recruited. Apart from this, Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021 to 27 October.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates can apply online for JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website from 8th September. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.

