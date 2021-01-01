Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including CAPF, BHEL, DRDO, India Post, UPSC, UPPSC, RPSC, RRB Group D, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department
Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021 to 27 October.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments across the country. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued notification for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) posts under advertisement number 04/2021. Interested candidates can apply online for RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021 on the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 10 September to 9 October. Through this process, a total of 3896 posts of Village Development Officer will be recruited. Apart from this, Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021 to 27 October.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates can apply online for JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website from 8th September. The last date to apply is 7 October 2021.
11:50 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for CAPF Recruitment
Candidates can apply online at official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September to 27 October 2021. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
11:26 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Age Limit for CAPF Recruitment
The age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer should not be more than 50 years. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years for Specialist Medical Officer post, 30 years for Medical Officer post and 35 years for Dental Surgeon.
10:50 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for CAPF Recruitment
For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a medical degree from a recognized university or institute. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.
10:19 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in CAPF recruitment
The selected candidates for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer will be given a monthly salary of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. At the same time, the candidates appointed to the post of Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.
9:41 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CAPF Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 533 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 5 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command), 201 posts of Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant), 345 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) and 2 posts of Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant).
9:10 (IST) 7 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CAPF Recruitment 2021
Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply through official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021.
