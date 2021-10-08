Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including India Post, Indian Army, CRPF, Railway Job, UPSC, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Guwahati has released the notification for the recruitment of Faculty Posts. This is a golden opportunity for the candidates who are looking for government jobs in the medical field. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of AIIMS, aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in within 30 days from the date of issue of notification. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, on or before 14 October 2021.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of CRPF crpf.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being done to fill 38 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is till October 15, 2021. Goa Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Police Constable Driver (Grade 3). Interested candidates can apply in prescribed format through official website citizen.goapolice.gov.in on or before 21 October.

