Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Indian Army, CRPF, Railway, Bank, UPSC, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Army has released a notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Short Service Commission (NT) for Male and Female. All unmarried candidates can apply for Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021 on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3 November 2021. According to the official notification, a total of 55 posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for South Western Railway Station 2021 through official website till 3rd November.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Faculty and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website ibps.in till 14 October. Through this process, the recruitment will be done for the posts of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data) Centre, IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Abhishek Jain, a resident of Delhi, got success in the first attempt but then topped in the second attempt