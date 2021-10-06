Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Indian Army, CRPF, Railway, Bank, UPSC, Indian Navy and other job in government department
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has released a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Army has released a notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Short Service Commission (NT) for Male and Female. All unmarried candidates can apply for Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021 on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3 November 2021. According to the official notification, a total of 55 posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for South Western Railway Station 2021 through official website till 3rd November.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Faculty and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website ibps.in till 14 October. Through this process, the recruitment will be done for the posts of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data) Centre, IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester.
UPSC: Abhishek Jain, a resident of Delhi, got success in the first attempt but then topped in the second attempt
10:32 (IST) 6 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for Indian Army Recruitment
Candidates will be first shortlisted for recruitment to these posts. Thereafter the shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB interview and medical examination. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3rd November 2021.
10:01 (IST) 6 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for Indian Army Recruitment
Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should be between 19 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2022.
9:30 (IST) 6 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Army Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 55 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 50 posts are included for male candidates and 5 posts for female candidates. The selected candidates will also be given a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month during the training.
8:56 (IST) 6 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Army Recruitment 2021
Indian Army has released a notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Short Service Commission (NT) for Male and Female. All unmarried candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3 November 2021.
