Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Indian Army, CRPF, Railway, UPSC, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification for State Service Examination 2021 (SSE 2021) on its official website mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who want to appear in this exam can submit their application by visiting the official website till 25 October 2021. India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff posts under Sports Quota in Delhi Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website till 12 November 2021.

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), South Western Railway (SWR) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through the official website till 3 November. Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for four year B.Tech degree course 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet admission. Candidates can apply online for this course on the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 10, 2021.

