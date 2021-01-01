Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including ISRO, RRB Group D, CAPF, BHEL, DRDO, India Post, UPPSC, RPSC, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Center for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bengaluru has invited applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Interested candidates can apply for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e. 1 October 2021. A total of 20 posts will be recruited through this process. Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) has invited applications for 52 Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical Women’s University (IGDTUW) Recruitment 2021 through prescribed application format.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Engineer and Supervisor posts in Civil Discipline. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by downloading the application form from the official website careers.bhel.in on or before 24 September. However, the last date for receipt of applications is 8 October 2021. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited applications for the Technical Assistant posts for USBRL Project to be operated in Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE