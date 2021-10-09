Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, Indian Army, CRPF Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, UPSC and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification of various vacancies including Youth Officer, Junior Time Scale (JTS) and Senior Grade on its official website. According to the notification, the total number of vacancies is 56. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 28, 2021. Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle, Lucknow has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman & MTS.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant in Transformation and Development Department under Government of Assam. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts through the official website apsc.nic.in. The last date to apply is 3 November 2021. However, candidates can submit the application fee till 5th November 2021. The online application process for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander has been started on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates willing to apply for CG Police Recruitment can submit their applications at cgpolice.gov.in. Applications will be filled by 31 October 2021.

