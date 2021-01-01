Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, Assam Rifle, India Post, UPPSC, RSMSSB, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam Rifle has invited online applications for the Group B and C post.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar has released the notification for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and other in various departments. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Recruitment on or before 15 September 2021. NPHC Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Adhikari & Others. All interested candidates can apply to these posts on or before 30 September 2021. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the 595 Professor Posts in the Higher Education Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website. The online application process will start from 13th September 2021. The last date to apply for the posts of Professor is October 12, 2021. Assam Rifle has invited online applications for the Group B and C post. Candidates can apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 by logging into the official website of Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov by 25 October 2021.
Live Updates
2:03 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Ministry of Defense Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 10 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 3 posts of Cook, 1 post of Barber, 2 posts of EBR (Equipment Board Repair), 3 posts of Washer Man and 1 post of Tailor will be recruited.
1:30 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021
Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has issued a notification for the recruitment of various Civilian Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 5 October.
1:02 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment Application Process
All interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website upsconline.nic.in till 30 September.
12:31 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Age Limit for UPSC Recruitment
For Regional Director the age of the candidate should not be more than 50 years. Whereas, for the post of Assistant Engineer / Assistant Surveyor of Work / Engineering Assistant (Civil) and Junior Research Officer, the candidate should not be more than 30 years of age. At the same time, the upper age limit for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) and Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II is 35 years.
12:05 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment
For recruitment to the post of Regional Director, candidate must have M.Sc from a recognized university. Must have degree. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, the candidate must have BE / B.Tech / B.Sc from recognized university. Must have degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II, M.Sc in Physics or BE / B.Tech degree is necessary.
11:32 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process 1 post of Regional Director, 10 posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), 8 posts of Assistant Professor, 3 posts of Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II, 3 posts of Junior Research Officer and Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor Recruitment will be done for 3 posts of Off Work / Engineering Assistant (Civil).
11:05 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment 2021
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant Professor, Junior Research Officer and many other posts. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format till 30 September.
10:40 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for CAPF Recruitment
Candidates can apply online at official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September to 27 October 2021. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
10:15 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for CAPF Recruitment
The candidate should have a medical degree from a recognized university or institute. The age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer should not be more than 50 years. Whereas, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years for Specialist Medical Officer post, 30 years for Medical Officer post and 35 years for Dental Surgeon.
9:50 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in CAPF recruitment
The selected candidates for the post of Super Specialist Medical Officer will be given a monthly salary of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. At the same time, the candidates appointed to the post of Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.
9:25 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CAPF Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 533 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 5 posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second in Command), 201 posts of Specialist Medical Officer (Deputy Commandant), 345 posts of Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) and 2 posts of Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant).
9:00 (IST) 11 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CAPF Recruitment 2021
Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021.
