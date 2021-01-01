Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, Assam Rifle, India Post, UPPSC, RSMSSB, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar has released the notification for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and other in various departments. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Recruitment on or before 15 September 2021. NPHC Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Medical Officer, JE, Assistant Rajbhasha Adhikari & Others. All interested candidates can apply to these posts on or before 30 September 2021. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the 595 Professor Posts in the Higher Education Department of the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 through official website. The online application process will start from 13th September 2021. The last date to apply for the posts of Professor is October 12, 2021. Assam Rifle has invited online applications for the Group B and C post. Candidates can apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2021 by logging into the official website of Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov by 25 October 2021.

