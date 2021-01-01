Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, BHEL, DRDO, India Post, UPPSC, RPSC, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Medical Officer Selection Board (MOSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Super Specialist Medical Officer, Specialist Medical Officer, Medical Officer and Dental Surgeon in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 13 September 2021. Whereas, the last date to apply is 27 October 2021.

Rail Wheel Factory has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Apprenticeship for the year 2021-22. Only those candidates who have registered their names with employment offices falling within the state of Karnataka are eligible to apply. Candidates should note that the registration should be current and valid as on the date of issue of notification. Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website of the commission, sssc.uk.gov.in.

