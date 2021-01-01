Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, NTPC,ISRO, India Post, UPPSC, RPSC, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Many government institutions, including SSC, UPSC, India Post, from time to time seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts. Candidates can apply to these vacant posts according to their educational qualification and age limit. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has invited applications for the Solar Specialist post available in Solar PV of NTPC on fixed tenure basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net. The last date to apply for NTPC Solar Specialist Recruitment 2021 is September 17, 2021.

Punjab Police has released the notification of Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 on its official website. Candidates should note that the posts of Constable in Technical and Support Service Cadre are invited. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 2340. Candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in till 29 September. National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited applications for the Deputy Registrar, Administrative Officer, Account Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts by National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh Recruitment on or before 30 September 2021.

