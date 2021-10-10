Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Sub Inspector Recruitment, India Post, CRPF, Railway Recruitment, UPSC and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates willing to apply for these posts can register through the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application on or before 18 October 2021. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application through online mode at mppsc.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Subedar and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 31, 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to fill 975 vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police. Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various District/Group C posts. All interested candidates can apply online at official website osssc.gov.in till 21 October.

