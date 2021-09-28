Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Police Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, DRDO and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. DRDO’s Defense Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for DRDO DGRE Recruitment 2021 within 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement. A total of 48 apprentice posts will be recruited through this process. Apart from this, Indian Army has sought offline applications from eligible male candidates for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps. The notification of this recruitment is available on the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 November 2021.

Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible and unmarried male candidates for 10+20 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in from October 1 to October 10. A total of 35 posts will be recruited in the Indian Navy through this process.

