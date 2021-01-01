Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Notification and update including India Post, Oil India, ISRO, UPSC, UPPSC, RRB Group D Exam, Police Recruitment, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Here we are giving information about the government jobs that came out across the country. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released a notification for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff in various CAPF Hospitals. Retired CAPFs and ex-armed forces male and female personnel who are interested and eligible will have to appear in the interview. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview to be held from September 13 to September 15. As per the official notification, there are 156 vacancies for Assam Rifles, 365 for BSF, 1537 for CRPF, 130 for ITBP and 251 for SSB.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Union Bank of India (UBI) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts in the Specialized Segment. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies are 347. The online registration for the posts of Specialist Officer will end on September 3, 2021. According to the notification released by Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the number of vacancies of Project Associate is 40. A total of 12 posts of Project Assistant are vacant. The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 35 years.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE