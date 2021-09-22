Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Notification and update including India Post, Oil India, ISRO, UPSC, UPPSC, RRB Group D Exam, Police Recruitment, Indian Army Recruitment, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. Principal Chief Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Inspector, Stenographer and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota on its official website. incometaxindia.gov.in A notification has been issued on Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 30 September. Apart from this, India Post, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 appost.in You can apply through on or before 22 September 2021.

Indian Navy, Apprentice Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format in offline mode on or before 1 October.

A total of 230 posts of apprentice will be recruited through this process.

