Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Notification and update including India Post, UkSSC, ISRO, UPSC, UPPSC, RRB Group D Exam, Police Recruitment, Indian Army Recruitment, Indian Navy and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Multi Tasking Staff Posts under Sports Quota in Haryana Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format in offline mode till 29 September 2021. Candidates who have already applied under Notification No. R&E/34-3/2015-2019/Sports Quota need not apply again.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website of the commission, sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply is 10 October 2021. However, the last date for submission of fees is 12 October 2021. Airport Authority of India, AAI Recruitment 2021 was started in the month of July to fill 29 vacancies. These 29 vacancies are for the posts of Senior Assistant. The last date to apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 is August 31. With only four days left for the application to end, candidates can now apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 at aai.aero.

