Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Notification DSSSB, Indian Army Recruitment, ISRO Job, India Post, Oil India, ISRO, UPSC, UPPSC, RRB Group D Exam and Police Recruitment other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for 43 posts of Statistical Officer. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 02 October 2021. Candidates should note that online application for RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification can be done from 03 September 2021. Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Interested candidates can download the application form through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply is 24 September 2021. Let us inform that INMAS is a premier institute of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

In the Department of Child Development Services and Nutrition, Government of Uttar Pradesh, applications have been sought for the posts of Anganwadi worker and assistant for various districts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021). Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of BKSEPV at balvikasup.gov.in. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to the post of Specialist in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website careers.bhel.in latest by 7 September. The application process has been started from 18th August.

