Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including Police recruitment, Railway Recruitment, DRDO, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Railway and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible and unmarried male candidates for 10+20 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before 10 October. The application process will be started from 1st October 2021. Apart from this, the Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Department has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Department Inspector and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota in Uttar Pradesh (East) Region. Candidates can apply for the recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 September.

Odisha Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online for Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through official website odishapolice.gov.in on or before 4 October. Through this process, 244 posts of Constable (Communication) will be recruited.

