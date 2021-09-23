Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including Police recruitment, Railway Recruitment,Indian Army, Railway, UPSC and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application through online mode at mppsc.nic.in. The online application process will start from 5 October 2021. The last date for online application is 4th November 2021. Allahabad High Court has released a short notice for the recruitment of Additional Private Secretary (APS) Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 5 October.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Group A posts. Interested candidates have issued notification for recruitment to these posts. A total of 112 faculty posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 36 posts of Professor, 3 posts of Additional Processor, 8 posts of Associate Professor and 65 posts of Assistant Professor are included. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Group A and Group B posts. All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Engineering Service Exam 2022 through the official website of the commission at upsconline.nic.in on or before 12 October.

