Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including SSC MTS, SI recruitment, Railway Recruitment, UPSC and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Police Department has invited applications for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector and Constable. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 60. These recruitments are being done under sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website recruitment.mppolice.gov.in. Keep in mind that the last date to apply for these posts is September 27. Indian Railways will recruit 492 Apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. As per the official notification, the recruitment process has started for various posts including Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter and AC Mechanic.

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has invited applications for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) posts under advertisement number 05/2021. Candidates who have not submitted their application can apply through official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before 03 October 2021. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. The last date to apply for these posts is October 4, 2021.

