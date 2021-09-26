Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including SSC Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, Police recruitment, UPSC Recruitment and other job in government department
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Through this process, 244 vacant posts of constable in Odisha Police Signal Service will be recruited on contract basis under Home Department of the state government.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Odisha Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at official website odishapolice.gov.in on or before 4 October. The computer-based examination for recruitment to these posts is likely to be conducted from November 15 to November 20, 2021. Through this process, 244 vacant posts of constable will be recruited in Odisha Police Signal Service on contract basis under the Home Department of the state government.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Selection Post Phase 9. Under this, 3261 posts will be recruited. The selected candidates on these posts will be appointed in 271 departments of the Central Government. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts through the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in by 25 October 2021. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification of BPSC 67th Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates will be able to register from 30th September, 2021 and will end on 5th November, 2021.
2:38 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for SSC Recruitment
Class 10th or class 12th or graduate candidates can apply for recruitment to these various posts. The educational qualification and age limit is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.
2:02 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: SSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 3261 posts including MTS, Driver, Scientific Assistant, Accountant, Head Clerk, Conservation Assistant Technical and Junior Computer will be recruited through this process.
1:32 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: SSC Recruitment 2021
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Selection Post Phase 9. Under this, 3261 posts will be recruited. Interested candidates can apply online through official website ssc.nic.in till 25 October 2021.
1:03 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment Application Process
Eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and other posts through official website upsc.gov.in till 14 October 2021. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.25.
12:34 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment
For recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, the candidate should have an engineering degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, the candidate should have a master’s degree in Economics. The age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years for the recruitment to these posts.
12:03 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process 5 posts of Assistant Engineer, 2 posts of Civil Hydrographic Officer, 9 posts of Junior Technical Officer, 1 post of Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, 7 posts of Assistant Engineer Grade I, 4 posts of Assistant Survey Officer, Store Officer Recruitment will be done for 1 post of K and 30 posts of Assistant Director Grade II. The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Level-7.
11:30 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPSC Recruitment 2021
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, on or before 14 October 2021.
11:02 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for ONGC Recruitment
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Recruitment for the post of Graduate Trainee http://www.ongcindia.com But you can apply online till 12 October. To apply, candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300.
10:31 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Selection Process for ONGC Recruitment
Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of marks obtained in GATE 2020, educational qualification and interview.
10:00 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Recruitment
Candidate should have Bachelors / Masters degree of Engineering in the relevant field. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years.
9:30 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: ONGC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 313 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 18 posts of civil, 39 posts of electrical, 5 posts of electronics, 31 posts of mechanical, 32 posts of instrumentation, 7 posts of transport officer, 19 posts of geologist, 15 posts of chemist and 5 posts of programming officer, among others. Contains multiple positions.
9:01 (IST) 26 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: ONGC Recruitment 2021
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Graduate Trainee. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. http://www.ongcindia.com But you can apply online till 12 October.
