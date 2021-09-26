Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including SSC Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, Police recruitment, UPSC Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Odisha Police has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable. Interested candidates can apply online at official website odishapolice.gov.in on or before 4 October. The computer-based examination for recruitment to these posts is likely to be conducted from November 15 to November 20, 2021. Through this process, 244 vacant posts of constable will be recruited in Odisha Police Signal Service on contract basis under the Home Department of the state government.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Selection Post Phase 9. Under this, 3261 posts will be recruited. The selected candidates on these posts will be appointed in 271 departments of the Central Government. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts through the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in by 25 October 2021. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification of BPSC 67th Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates will be able to register from 30th September, 2021 and will end on 5th November, 2021.

