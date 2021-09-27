Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including UPPCL, SSC Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, Police recruitment, BPSC, UPSC Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Indian Army has invited offline applications from eligible male candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC). The notification of this recruitment is available on the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply on or before 18 November 2021. Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for the Supervisor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 October 2021.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in, on or before 14 October 2021. Through this process 5 posts of Assistant Engineer, 2 posts of Civil Hydrographic Officer, 9 posts of Junior Technical Officer, 1 post of Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, 7 posts of Assistant Engineer Grade I, 4 posts of Assistant Survey Officer, Store Officer Recruitment will be done for 1 post of K and 30 posts of Assistant Director Grade II.

