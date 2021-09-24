Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukri 2021 including Railway Recruitment, Police recruitment, Railway Recruitment, UPSC and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a notification for the recruitment of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Section Engineer and Senior Technician among other posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021. According to the official notification, 96 posts will be filled. The process of online application has been started at mahametro.org. India Post has released a notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. As per the recruitment notification from India Post the total number of vacancies is more than 4,845.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Director in various departments including IT, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in on or before 28 September 2021. Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Community Health Nursing, Assistant Professor, Child Health Nursing, Tutor, Accountant etc. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021.

