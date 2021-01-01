Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021 Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update, Latest Govt Job Notification including SBI, MPSC, UPSC, UPPSC, India Post, Indian Army, SSB, SSC GD, RRB Group D, Police job and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Result 2021, Sarkari Naukri Job 2021 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway has invited applications from candidates across the country for the post of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online only through the official website of RRC at rrcpryj.org. North Central Railway has invited applications against 1,664 vacancies available in various divisions including Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this recruitment process, 281 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Engineer in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and other branches. The last date for submission of application form is September 13, 2021. Whereas the last date for online submission of examination fee in the bank is September 10, 2021.