Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021 Notification, Sarkari Naukri Latest Update, Latest Govt Job Notification including SBI, MPSC, UPSC, UPPSC, India Post, Indian Army, SSB, SSC GD, RRB Group D, Police jobs and other govt jobs update – Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Government jobs including UPSC, MPSC, SSB and banks are out here, apply soon

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. state Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the various Specialist Cadre Officer posts such as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defense Banking Advisor. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the bank by 2nd September 2021. www.bank.sbi/careers Or www.sbi.co.in/careers You can apply through online. The application process for this has been started from August 13. Apart from this, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Maharashtra Medical Education and Research Service has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines under Group B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. mpsc.gov.in But you can apply through online mode on or before 1st September. Through this process, a total of 90 posts of Assistant Professor will be recruited under Medical Education and Research Service.

union public service commission (UPSC) has ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment The notification has been released on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. upsconline.nic.in You can apply through online till 2 September 2021.

Let us inform that the application process is going on for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post, West Bengal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline by 19 August.

