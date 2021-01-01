Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021, Sarkari Naukri Notification including, RRB Group D, SBI, MPSC, UPSC, CTET, RSMSSB, Indian Army, SSB, SSC GD, Police job and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for POWERGRID Recruitment 2021 from 13 August 5 PM to 27 August 2021 on the official website powergridindia.com. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the 40 posts of Forest Range Officer (FRO). The last date to apply is 31 August. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) at ukpsc.gov.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website ssc.nic.in on or before 31 August 2021. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Combined State (Civil) Upper Sub Ordinate Service Examination-2021 (Upper PCS). Interested candidates can apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2021 through official website ukpsc.gov.in on or before 30 August.

