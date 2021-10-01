Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021, Sarkari Naukri Notification including SBI, BOI, MPSC, UPSC, CTET, RSMSSB, Indian Army, SSB, SSC GD, RRB Group D , Police job and other govt jobs update
Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor.
Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Indian Army has released the official website for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) starting from January 2022. joinindianarmy.nic.in A recruitment notification has been issued on. For this, candidates can apply till 15 September. Apart from this, Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Support Staff. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Candidates can apply on the official website of the bank bankofindia.co.in by 31 August 2021.
POWERGRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (PGCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Candidates can apply for these posts by 27 August 2021 on the official website powergridindia.com.
can. At the same time, Coal India Limited (CIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website coalindia.in till 9 September 2021. A total of 588 posts will be recruited through this process.
UPSC: Experience of farmer family started with IIT, then topped in second attempt of civil services exam
10:22 (IST) 19 Aug 2021
Selection Process for BOI Recruitment
Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.
10:00 (IST) 19 Aug 2021
Eligibility for BOI Recruitment
For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a graduation degree from BSW / BA / B.Com as well as computer knowledge. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 63 years.
9:42 (IST) 19 Aug 2021
BOI Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 21 posts of Faculty Member, Office Attendant, Office Assistant and Watchman cum Gardner will be recruited in RSETI Mainpuri, RSETI Kannauj and RSETI Farrukhabad through BOI Recruitment 2021.
9:20 (IST) 19 Aug 2021
BOI Recruitment 2021
Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Support Staff. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Candidates can apply through the official website of the bank bankofindia.co.in till 31 August 2021.
