Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021, Sarkari Naukri Notification including SBI, BOI, MPSC, UPSC, CTET, RSMSSB, Indian Army, SSB, SSC GD, RRB Group D , Police job and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs that came out across the country. Indian Army has released the official website for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) starting from January 2022. joinindianarmy.nic.in A recruitment notification has been issued on. For this, candidates can apply till 15 September. Apart from this, Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Support Staff. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Candidates can apply on the official website of the bank bankofindia.co.in by 31 August 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

POWERGRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED (PGCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Candidates can apply for these posts by 27 August 2021 on the official website powergridindia.com.

can. At the same time, Coal India Limited (CIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. Candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website coalindia.in till 9 September 2021. A total of 588 posts will be recruited through this process.

UPSC: Experience of farmer family started with IIT, then topped in second attempt of civil services exam