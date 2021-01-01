Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri 2021 update including UPSC, UPPSC MPSC, Indian Army, SSB, RRB Group D , Police job and other govt jobs update

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has released the notification for the recruitment of Teacher Posts. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website dseodisha.in from 23 August 2021. The last date to apply is 14 September 2021. Apart from this, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website of UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in till 6 September 2021. The application process for this has been started from 15 August 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Like every year, Indian Army is going to organize recruitment rally across the country for the recruitment of various posts of Soldier. All interested candidates can register for the recruitment rally on the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in in due time. Bank of India (BOI) has also invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Support Staff. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested candidates can apply through Bank’s official website bankofindia.co.in latest by 31 August 2021.

UPSC: 41st rank in UPSC through self study, these tips were given to the candidates