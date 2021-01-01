Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukri Notification ISRO Job, India Post, Oil India, ISRO, UPSC, UPPSC, RRB Group D Exam, Police Recruitment, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Hyderabad has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff), LDC (Lower Division Circle), Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard under Sport Quota. is of. The last date to apply for these posts is September 24, 2021. Selected candidates for the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant will be given a pay scale of Rs 25,500 to 81,100. Selected candidates for the posts of Postman / Mail Guard will be given a pay scale of Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from candidates working in Central or State Government officers for filling up the posts of Engineering Cadre. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 September 2021. The official notification is available on the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for the recruitment of Planning Department. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment from September 3. The last date to apply is 2 October 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE