Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including India Post, UKSSSC, SI Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, Indian Navy Recruitment, Bank Job and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments. India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 through official website till 12 November 2021. Apart from this, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till 18 November.

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) posts. All interested candidates can apply online for SBI PO Recruitment 2021 through the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in by 25 October 2021. Through this process, 2056 posts of Probationary Officers will be recruited.

