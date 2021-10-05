Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including India Post, UKSSSC, SI Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, Indian Navy Recruitment, Bank Job and other job in government department
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the government jobs in various departments. India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in Delhi Circle. Interested candidates can apply for Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 through official website till 12 November 2021. Apart from this, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till 18 November.
State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) posts. All interested candidates can apply online for SBI PO Recruitment 2021 through the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in by 25 October 2021. Through this process, 2056 posts of Probationary Officers will be recruited.
5:01 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: ONGC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 313 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 18 posts of civil, 39 posts of electrical, 5 posts of electronics, 31 posts of mechanical, 32 posts of instrumentation, 7 posts of transport officer, 19 posts of geologist, 15 posts of chemist and 5 posts of programming officer, among others. Contains multiple positions.
4:30 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: ONGC Recruitment 2021
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts of Graduate Trainee. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. http://www.ongcindia.com But you can apply online till 12 October.
4:01 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for UKSSSC Recruitment
All interested candidates can apply online on official website till 18 November. To apply, General and OBC candidates of Uttarakhand have to pay an application fee of Rs.300. Whereas, the SC / ST / EWS category candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150.
3:33 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for UKSSSC Recruitment
For recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized Institute or University. Whereas, for the post of Industrial Development Wing Supervisor, the candidate should have a B.Sc (Life Science) / B.Sc (Agriculture) / B.Sc (Horticulture) degree.
2:59 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 423 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 188 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class 3, 181 posts of Industrial Development Wing Supervisor Class 3, 3 posts of Senior Milk Inspector, 4 posts of Lab Assistant (Botany) and 26 posts of Horticulture Development Branch Class 2, among others. Many are included.
2:33 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UKSSSC Recruitment 2021
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in by 18 November 2021.
2:04 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for SBI Recruitment
All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website sbi.co.in on or before 25 October 2021.
1:34 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Selection Process for SBI Recruitment
Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Candidates who will clear the Preliminary Exam will have to appear for the Mains Exam. Then candidates who qualify the Mains exam will be called for interview.
12:51 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for SBI Recruitment
For recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years.
12:15 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: SBI Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, 2056 posts of Probationary Officers will be recruited. In which, 810 posts of general category, 324 posts of SC category, 162 posts of ST category, 560 posts of OBC category and 200 posts of EWS category are included. The selected candidates on these posts will be given an initial basic salary of Rs 41,960.
11:43 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: SBI Recruitment 2021
State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) posts. All interested candidates may apply online through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in latest by 25 October 2021.
11:09 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for India Post
Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of merit. Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to ‘Assistant Director (R&E), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, Meghdoot Bhawan, New Delhi -110001’ through Speed Post or Registered Post on 12 November 2021. can send up to
10:30 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria to Apply for India Post
Candidates age should be between 18 years to 27 years as on 12 November 2021 for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant and Postman. Whereas, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff. However, there will be a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates as per the government rules. At the same time, SC / ST category candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. Apart from this, the candidate should have passed class 10th / 12th from a recognized board.
10:02 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in India Post Recruitment
Selected candidates on the Postal Assistant posts will be given a salary ranging from Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month under Pay Level 4. Whereas, the selected candidates on the post of Postman will get salary ranging from Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 per month under Pay Level 3. At the same time, after recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), a salary of Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month will be given under Pay Level 1.
9:30 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, 72 posts of Postal Assistant, 90 posts of Postman and 59 posts of Multi Tasking Staff will be recruited.
8:50 (IST) 5 Oct 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post Recruitment 2021
India Post has released the notification for the recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff posts under Sports Quota in Delhi Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website till 12 November 2021.
