Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification including BHEL, UPPCL, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Police Job, Bank Job, Railway recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Director in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in on or before 28 September 2021. Apart from this, Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 10 Civilian Group C posts. Candidates can apply for the recruitment to these posts through the offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 5 October.
Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 through the official website from October 1. The last date to apply is 31 October 2021. 975 posts will be recruited through this process.
Live Updates
5:00 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BPCL Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 87 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 42 posts of Graduate Apprentice and 45 posts of Technician Apprentice are included.
4:40 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BPCL Recruitment 2021
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. All Eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 24 September.
4:15 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for India Post Recruitment
Interested candidates for recruitment to the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak in India Post can apply on the official website appost.in/gdsonline by 25 September. To apply, candidates belonging to Jan / OBC / EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.
3:52 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for India Post Recruitment
Candidate should have passed class 10th examination conducted by a recognized Board of School Education with Mathematics, English and Local Language. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years.
3:20 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post Recruitment Vacancy Details 2021
Through this process, Uttar Pradesh circle will be recruited on a total of 4264 posts. Whereas, 581 posts will be recruited in Uttarakhand circle.
2:47 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post Recruitment 2021
India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Postal Circle. All registered candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website appost.in/gdsonline by 25 September 2021.
2:18 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for BHEL Recruitment
After applying online, all the interested candidates can submit the application copy, photo, documents and demand draft Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR), BHEL, Power Sector Eastern Region, BHEL Bhawan, Plot No. DJ-9/1 Sector -II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091
1:16 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Candidates selected in BHEL Recruitment will get this much salary
The selected candidates for the post of Engineer will be given a salary of Rs 71,040 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates on the post of supervisor will get a salary of Rs 39,670 per month.
12:45 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Recruitment
For recruitment to the post of engineer, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or 5 years integrated master’s degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of supervisor, the candidate should have a diploma in civil engineering with minimum 60% marks.
12:16 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BHEL Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 22 posts will be recruited by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). In which, 7 posts of Engineer and 15 posts of Supervisor are included. The selected candidates for the post of Engineer will be given a salary of Rs 71040 and the selected candidates for the post of Supervisor will be given a salary of Rs 39670 per month.
11:45 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BHEL Recruitment 2021
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Supervisor. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the format given on the official website pser.bhel.com or careers.bhel.in by 24 September.
11:12 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for UPPCL Recruitment
All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website upenergy.in till 28 September. For any information related to this recruitment, candidates can contact through email id [email protected]
10:30 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The selected candidate will get this much salary in UPPCL recruitment
Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 182200 to Rs 224100 per month. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility.
10:01 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL Recruitment
Candidate should have a degree of BE / B.Tech / BCA / ME / M.Tech etc. The age of the candidate should not be more than 60 years as on 1st January 2021 for recruitment to the various posts of Director.
9:32 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPPCL Recruitment Vacancy Details
According to the official notification, recruitment will be done for the posts of Director in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management and Administration, Project and Commercial, Operation, Work and Project.
8:55 (IST) 21 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPPCL Recruitment 2021
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Director in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management. Candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in till 28 September 2021.
