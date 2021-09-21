Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification including BHEL, UPPCL, India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Police Job, Bank Job, Railway recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here we will tell you about the job vacancies in various government departments. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Director in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management. Interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in on or before 28 September 2021. Apart from this, Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 10 Civilian Group C posts. Candidates can apply for the recruitment to these posts through the offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 5 October.

Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Subedar, Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021 through the official website from October 1. The last date to apply is 31 October 2021. 975 posts will be recruited through this process.

