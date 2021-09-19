Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including, Railway Recruitment, SI Recruitment, Teacher Recruitment, UPPCL, ISRO, Indian Army and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice. Candidates can apply through the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) at mhrdnats.gov. The last date to register online is 21st September and the last date to apply is 24th September, 2021. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has extended the date of online application process for recruitment to the post of Forest Range Officer (FRO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the commission – ukpsc.gov.in on or before 8 October 2021.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

Indian Army has released the short notice for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Male and Female Law Graduate (Scheduled in April 2022) on its website. Candidates will be able to apply to these posts through online mode from 29 September 2021. The last date to apply for these posts is 28 October 2021. Assam Rifle has released the recruitment notification for 1230 posts of Technical and Tradesmen. The last date to apply for these posts is October 25, 2021.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE