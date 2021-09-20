Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including, Railway Recruitment, SI Recruitment, Teacher Recruitment, UPPCL Recruitment, Indian Army, Ministry of Defense Recruitment and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Government and State Government from time to time seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts in government departments. Candidates can apply to these posts according to their educational qualification and age limit. Candidates must read the official notification before applying. Panchayat Raj Department, Telangana has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Panchayat Secretaries (JPS) under Sports Quota only. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website – tsprrecruitment.in latest by 08 October 2021.

Central University of Punjab, Bathinda has invited applications for the recruitment of total 66 Faculty posts including Associate Professor/Assistant Professor/Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through official website on or before 21 October 2021. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through apprenticeship portal of Government of India at apprenticeshipindia.org. A total of 100 posts of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant will be recruited through this process.

