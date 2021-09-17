Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt Job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including, SI Recruitment, Teacher Recruitment, UPPCL, SSC, ISRO, UPPSC, UPSC, Railway Recruitment, Indian Army and other job in government department

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Many government institutions including India Post, SSC and UPPSC, from time to time, seek applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill the vacant posts. Candidates can apply to these posts according to their qualification and age limit. Candidates must read the official notification before applying. Haryana Public Service Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SADO) on its official website hpsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts through online mode on official website. The last date for submission of online application is 06 October 2021.

Madhya Pradesh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Constable posts. According to the notification, the total number of vacancies is 60. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website recruitment.mppolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2021. These recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable is being done under the Sport Quota. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Statistical Officer. A total of 43 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of application form is 2nd October.

