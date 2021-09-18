Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including Teacher Recruitment, India post, UPPCL, SSC, ISRO, UPPSC, Railway Job
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Stenographer, Director and other posts.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification on its official website for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Assistant Accountant (AA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through online mode only. This recruitment process is being done to recruit 303 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for ARO, 49 for Camp Assistant Grade 3 and 240 for Assistant Accountant. Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 30 September 2021.
Center for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bengaluru has invited applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Interested candidates can apply till 1 October 2021. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Stenographer, Director and other posts. All interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 10 October 2021.
Live Updates
1:15 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: India Post Recruitment 2021
India Post, Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website appost.in on or before 22 September 2021.
12:45 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Application Process for BPCL Recruitment
Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of examination and interview. First of all interested candidates http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in Will have to register. After this the application process will have to be completed within the stipulated time.
12:19 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Age Limit for BPCL Recruitment
The candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 27 years for the recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.
11:40 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility Criteria for BPCL Recruitment
For Graduate Apprentice, the candidate must have an Engineering Degree with 6.3 CGPA in the relevant field from a recognized University/Institute. Whereas, for Technician Apprentice, the candidate must have a Diploma in Engineering from the State Board of Technical Education with 60% marks in the relevant field.
11:02 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BPCL Recruitment Vacancy Details
A total of 87 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 42 posts of Graduate Apprentice and 45 posts of Technician Apprentice are included. The duration of apprenticeship training will be for one year only.
10:33 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: BPCL Recruitment 2021
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. All Eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 24 September.
10:01 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Eligibility for Railway Recruitment
For recruitment to these posts, candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Along with this, the candidate should have ITI pass certificate in the relevant field.
9:30 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Vacancy Details
Through this process, a total of 3093 vacancies of Apprentice will be recruited. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to this recruitment.
9:00 (IST) 18 Sep 2021
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment 2021
Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has issued a notice for recruitment to various posts of Apprentice under Apprentice Act 1961. Candidates can apply online through official website rrcnr.org from 20th September. Huh. The last date to apply is 20 October 2021.
