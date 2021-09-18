Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 Live Updates: Latest Sarkari Naukari Update, Govt job Notification, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including Teacher Recruitment, India post, UPPCL, SSC, ISRO, UPPSC, Railway Job

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification on its official website for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Assistant Accountant (AA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through online mode only. This recruitment process is being done to recruit 303 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for ARO, 49 for Camp Assistant Grade 3 and 240 for Assistant Accountant. Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till 30 September 2021.

Center for Airborne Systems (CABS), Bengaluru has invited applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Interested candidates can apply till 1 October 2021. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Stenographer, Director and other posts. All interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 10 October 2021.

